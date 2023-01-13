Lisa Marie Presley dies; deadly storm moves through South; special counsel to investigate Biden docs | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.

» A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma.

» Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland nominated by then-President Donald Trump, will serve as special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and at an office in Washington.

» Russia claims that its forces have captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, Soledar, but Ukraine has contested the claim.

» A Japanese court says prosecutors have formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder. Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in July.

» In sports, the Celtics won a midseason Eastern Conference showdown, Luca Doncic won a battle of stars in L.A., the Kraken cracked out another victory, the Rangers won in OT thanks to last-second dramatics, and the three Top 10 college basketball teams came out on top.

» Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.

» Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices.

» A federal prosecutor says former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack took aim at "the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021.

» Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who cut ties after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.

» The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history.

» Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” sold 1.4 million copies on its first day, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

» Many current and former intelligence officials are increasingly warning that the $90 billion U.S. spy apparatus is falling behind because it has not embraced collecting open-source intelligence.