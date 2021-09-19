 Skip to main content
List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Nicholson
AP

  • Updated
List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

