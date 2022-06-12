 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

List of winners at 75th Tony Awards

  • Updated
A view of the stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — The list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:

— Best Musical: “A Strange Loop”

— Best Play: “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, “MJ.”

— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square.”

— Best Revival of a Musical: “Company.”

— Best Revival of a Play: “Take Me Out.”

— Featured Actor, Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

— Featured Actress, Play: Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

— Featured Actress, Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company.”

— Featured Actor, Musical: Matt Doyle, “Company.”

— Best Book of a Musical: Michael R. Jackson

— Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company.”

— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”

— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”

— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”

— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”

— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”

— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

