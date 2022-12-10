Listen now: A serial killer, tips to save money, an interview with Ron Howard and more!

We are back with a new season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles and our attention turns to a serial killer.

In the early 1990s, Robert Sylvester Alston killed at least four women in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hosts Chris Lay and Nat Cardona review articles from the Greensboro News and Record and talk to the journalists who covered the investigation.

Listen to the first episode now and come back for weekly episodes through the end of the year.

Financial tips for the holiday season

We're running out of time for holiday shopping, so PennyWise published two episodes this week. The first looks at tips for donating money or your time while the second helps you deal with potential supply chain issues.

Ron Howard's new movie, memoir

We were treated to a very special guest this week on Streamed & Screened: Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, who talks about his new movie "Thirteen Lives" as well as "The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," which he co-wrote with his brother, Clint Howard.

Discussing effective altruism

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX crypto exchange, was an evangelist for effective altruism. On the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Scott Rada and Richard Kyte discuss whether effective altruism is useful when deciding how to help others and what the FTX case might mean for the movement.

Cartooning the news

On the new episode of Utterly Moderate, host Lawrence Eppard talks with Adam Zyglis (The Buffalo News) and Phil Hands (Wisconsin State Journal) about how their work, using art to comment on politics and other social issues, polarization of society and interacting with the public.

Ancient hurricanes

We have a good understanding of hurricane seasons that took place over the past 100 years. But how many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? Where did they strike? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before. Tyler Winkler, a postdoctoral researcher in oceanography for Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, is our guest on Across the Sky and discusses the research he is conducting by unlocking the secrets of "blue holes" near The Bahamas.