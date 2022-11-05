Listen now: Black Friday tips, true-crime shows, winter weather and more!

Are you ready for Black Friday? We're a few weeks away from the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, but with inflation shoppers are already looking for deals.

On this week's episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr talks with Kimberly Palmer from NerdWallet about four tips to get the biggest bang for your buck.

What is so appealing about true-crime shows?

Have you been binging the Netflix series on serial killer Jeffery Dahmer? On the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why true-crime is so popular and why such disturbing stories have such a strong appeal.

Also, listen to a trailer for the upcoming season of our own true-crime podcast series: Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles.

Will we have a harsh or mild winter?

The meteorologists of the Across the Sky podcast welcomed climatologist Judah Cohen for an extended outlook of the upcoming season. The first of two episodes is now available with Part 2 coming on Monday.

Also, two of the Across the Sky podcast meteorologists — Sean Sublette and Joe Martucci — talked about weather in the headlines on Behind the Headlines.

What makes a good documentary?

Using the new film "Good Night Oppy" as an example, Bruce Miller and Chris Lay from Streamed & Screened talked about some of the best documentary films. Miller also interviews "Oppy" director Ryan White.

Election outlook

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, Shippensburg University political scientist Lonce Bailey joins host Lawrence Eppard to discuss the midterm elections.

And in other election news, five states are considering legalizing cannabis. Learn more about those efforts on the Here Weed Go! podcast.

Week in review

In this week's ICYMI recap on Hot off the Wire, I've currated a package that looks at the economy, election and Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.