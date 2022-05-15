Listen now: Concerns over the Supreme Court leak, following severe weather warnings and more!

The leak of draft ruling from the Supreme Court revealing plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade was unprecedented.

But beyond the ramifications the ruling will mean for abortion rights in the coming months is whether we should be concerned that the leak happened.

In the latest episode of The Ethical Life podcast, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate whether we should be worried about the breach of trust inside the nation’s highest court, or if it simply ended the charade that our nation’s justices need to be cloaked in secrecy.

In other topics, they discuss the similarities between Florida's so-called Don't-Say-Gay law and a high school football coach who wants to pray with his players. Finally, the hosts talk about whether we should build a national COVID memorial.

Across the Sky

Tornado season is here which has us thinking how people react to bad conditions.

In the latest edition of Across the Sky, our podcast dedicated to weather, Kim Klockow-McClain from the University of Oklahoma studies how people respond to severe weather alerts, and joins us to discuss the risks of over-warning and how social media has impacted the communication of critical weather information.

PennyWise

Heading to any weddings this summer? It might be a good idea to start putting money aside. At the very least, listen to this latest episode of PennyWise to help you plan to attend and keep your finances in check.

Host Teri Barr talks with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the surprising results of a survey and ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022.

Streamed & Screened

Our weekly podcast dedicated to all things movies, television and streaming returned with reactions following the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The team also talks about the latest season of "Hacks" on HBO and "Selling Sunset" on Netflix, plus looks ahead following the release of the new "Avatar" trailer.

And remember former NBA standout John Salley? He won four NBA titles with three different teams but has since found success in Hollywood. He talks with Bruce Miller about his latest project, "Sneakerella."

Utterly Moderate Podcast

Climate and the environment take the spotlight in the latest episode of the program that is produced by the Connors Forum, which aims to disseminate high-quality nonpartisan information to the public.

Richard Alley, a professor of geosciences at Penn State University, joins host Lawrence Eppard to help us understand the collapse of the Conger Ice Shelf in East Antarctica and its implications.

Also, Zach Stein from the company Carbon Collective joins the show to discuss the work his company does helping people get their IRA’s, brokerage accounts, trusts, and more invested in green, sustainable stock and bond portfolios built for solving climate change.

As always, the guests help Eppard understand important topics by focusing on just the weight of the empirical evidence instead of opinions or ideologies.

Hot off the Wire

Each weekday we compile audio for a brief update of all the top stories in news, sports and entertainment. And for the weekend we round up the top stories for an extended "In case you missed it" episode, which is highlighted here.

Be sure to subscribe to Hot off the Wire so you don't miss the latest news.

