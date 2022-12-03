Listen now: Gift cards, government spending, weather songs and more!

If you're not sure what gift to give someone this holiday season, you might be thinking of picking up a gift card.

Before you do that, you should give a listen to the latest episode of PennyWise. Host Teri Barr spoke with Milvionne Chery, a personal finance editor for WalletHub, to learn how a gift card can take the stress out of shopping. Chery offers up five important tips you should know if you plan to purchase any gift cards.

How the government spends your money

The government spends the money you pay through taxes on a variety of things. That could mean anything, such as improving infrastructure to providing a safety net to those most vulnerable to sports stadiums for teams owned by billionaires. On the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Scott Rada and Richard Kyte try to answer a question: "Are lawmakers making wise choices in spending our money?" Give a listen to get the answer.

Clouds of mystery forming

What is the greatest song about the weather of all time? The meteorologists and hosts of Across the Sky try and answer that question and select nine more to round up a top 10 list of the greatest weather songs ranging from rock to country to reggae.

Investigating the Catholic church

It seems that no part of the country has been immune to instances of sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy. On the latest episode of Behind the Headlines, host Teri Barr had a conversation with Jay Tokasz from The Buffalo News. Tokasz has been reporting on the ongoing revelations of sexual abuse, coverups, resignations and lawsuits related to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and offers insight into his reporting.

More podcasts

