Each year the Supreme Court releases rulings for its biggest cases near the end of its term. It was no different this year as the nation’s highest court released decisions on cases involving abortion and gun rights.
Late Thursday the Senate passed a bipartisan gun bill with the House passing its version Friday. The landmark compromise now goes to President Biden for his signature. That news came as more details from a deadly school shooting in Texas came to light.
The House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, continued this past week and focused on pressure placed on the Justice Department. In related news, a former lawmaker was sentenced to prison for his role in the riot.
Yellowstone National Park reopened this week and a brand of e-cigarettes was banned by the FDA.
Gas prices and the economy remain a concern for many Americans. President Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax while mortgage rates continue to increase as home sales slow.
People are also reading…
- OUR OPINION: East High student rep right to call out school board behavior
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Woman faces life in prison after being found guilty of 2020 murder for strangling Lake Park woman
- Iowa man earns enough money from farming in video games to buy a farm in real life
- After being found guilt of toddler's death, Davis faces life in prison for murder
- Woman found dead in Ross Street house fire
- Former Sioux City cafe owner sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
- Over 160 absentee ballot requests in Northwest Iowa for June primary arrived late
- Suspect in Moline bridge-path deaths objects to media coverage
- Hull man gets probation for lascivious acts with child
- Two women killed in Thurston County train crash identified
- Two directors quit Iowa town's library after complaints about hirings, LGBTQ and Biden books
- Texas man pleads not guilty of enticing Sioux City boy
- Sioux City resident charged with allegedly setting fire at west side mini-mart
- Man pleads not guilty to neglect in death of 3,000 feeder hogs
The nation’s youngest children began receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week. Meanwhile, in other pandemic news, New York is giving city workers a chance to return to their old jobs.
In international news, an earthquake hit Afghanistan, the need for the U.S. in Europe and money was raised from the sale of a Nobel Peace Prize.
And finally, in environmental news, the Supreme Court has rejected an appeal tied to a weed killer a giant fish was caught in the waters in Cambodia.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
ICYMI: Today's top US news
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at the latest news and most interesting developments today.
Tags
As featured on
Get caught up with our new daily podcast recapping top news, including: Roe v. Wade, Depp v. Heard, the Pope and Putin, and of course, Elon Musk!
Get caught up with our new daily podcast recapping top news, including: Interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Rock & Roll Hall's next class!
Get caught up with our daily podcast recapping top news, including: Stocks tumble, the future of abortion in America and bird flu is killing bald eagles.
More information
Most Popular
-
OUR OPINION: East High student rep right to call out school board behavior
-
Latest Woodbury County court report
-
Woman faces life in prison after being found guilty of 2020 murder for strangling Lake Park woman
-
Iowa man earns enough money from farming in video games to buy a farm in real life
-
After being found guilt of toddler's death, Davis faces life in prison for murder
Print Ads
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!