Listen now: Our 'potcast' returns, crypto for your 401(k) and tornado season

Eddie Celaya of the Arizona Daily Star returns with his biweekly 'potcast' Here Weed Go! following its 4/20 launch.

While the program is based out of Tucson, the show tackles national issues.

This episode features Samuel Richard of the Arizona Dispensary Association, who talks about passing marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot.

Also a guest on the program is Mike Robinette, president of the Arizona Branch of NORML, who discusses how much has changed for consumers since the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition. One interesting piece of the conversation is the semantics behind the differences between the terms "recreational use" and "adult use."

PennyWise

How about a little Bitcoin for your 401(k)? Is cryptocurrency a good option for your retirement savings?

That's the theme of this week's financial podcast as host Teri Barr talks with Alana Benson, investing writer for NerdWallet, to help you better understand this possible choice.

Fidelity Investments said this week that it plans to offer Bitcoin as an option for 401(k) account holders, but are you putting your retirement funds at risk?

Across the Sky

Tornado season is here and we've already seen a number of devastating storms across the country this spring. So it was particularly timely when the crew of the Lee Weather Team came together to talk about their history with twisters.

They talk about chasing and tracking storms, severe weather coverage working for television stations and even taking shelter at a Wawa.

And you'll want to subscribe so you don't miss the next episode that comes out Monday. Our guest is Kim Klockow-McClain, a research scientist and societal applications coordinator with the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies at the University of Oklahoma and the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

She talks about tornado and other severe weather warnings and how how people react to them.

Streamed & Screened

Our award-winning podcast dedicated to all things movies and streaming touches bases on "Doctor Strange" as well as the new Liam Neeson movie "Memory."

Also, host Bruce Miller has a fantastic interview with Disney animator Samantha Vilfort, one of the subjects of the new Disney+ show "Sketchbook." She talks about the process of character creation for the movie "Encanto."

But do they talk about Bruno? You'll have to listen to find out!

After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, both of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The pair take a deep dive this week into Pharrell Williams' decision to move his Something in the Water festival from Virginia Beach and move it north to Washington, D.C., on Juneteenth weekend.

Hot off the Wire

We recently launched a new podcast that highlights some of the biggest news of the day called Hot off the Wire. We curate news, entertainment and sports clips from The Associated Press each weekday afternoon that is updated the following morning.

To close the week, we produced a special ICYMI edition that recaps some of the biggest stories of this past week. Be sure to check it out and subscribe so you don't miss an update!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.