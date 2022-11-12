Listen now: Screening for cancer, holiday shopping with store credit cards, advice columns and more!

Headlines about a recent study that looked at the effectiveness of colonoscopies in preventing death from colon cancer were confusing.

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast that I hosted, Dr. Franklin Berger, director of research & outreach for the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina, discusses the research, an article he recently wrote, the importance of colonoscopies and alternative, less invasive screening methods.

Should you sign up for a store credit card?

You might be tempted to sign up for a store credit card to save a few dollars while shopping for the holidays. Before you do, you'll want to listen to the latest episode of PennyWise.

Host Teri Barr spoke with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to slow down and think about financing your purchases with a store credit card.

Sound advice from The Ethical Life

A recent change means that Amy Dickinson’s advice column is appearing each day in all Lee Newspapers. The Ethical Life hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the history of advice columnists in newspapers, talk about how best to give advice when asked, and later they review some of Amy's columns and whether she gave the best possible answer.

Are you ready for 'Yellowstone' season 5?

Streamed & Screened host Bruce Miller has a treat for listeners this week: an interview with stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, who play Kayce and Monica Dutton, respectively, on "Yellowstone." They talk about the new season that starts Sunday on Paramount Network.

Winter weather preview

On this second part of Across the Sky's winter preview, Judah Cohen, Director of Seasonal Forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, talks about his memories of past storms, thoughts on popular forecasting methods and what we might see this year.

Midterm Election news

Tuesday was Election Day, and Hot off the Wire compiled the news of the day as well as updates that followed in this special bonus episode. The program has been updated several times, so if you caught an early version, restart the podcast for the latest news.

What happens if Josh Allen sits?

The Buffalo Bills face the possibility of playing without star quarterback Josh Allen for the first time since his rookie season. The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan analyze what the Bills would look like with backup Case Keenum, whom the team invested in this offseason for a situation like this.