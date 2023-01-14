Listen now: The state of conservatism, student loans, paying taxes and top movies!

Keep scrolling for our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, entertainment, ethics weather and more. Start listening now!

What does it mean to be a conservative today?

On the latest episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard talks with Bill Kristol, a longtime conservative strategist and commentator, to discuss the meaning of conservatism today, the state of the Republican Party and its future, the health of American democracy and more.

It's a timely discussion following the 2022 midterms and the beginning of a new Congress.

Cutting through the confusion of student loans

If you have student debt you might be feeling a bit confused about the status of plans to forgive some student loans. The good news is PennyWise host Teri Barr spoke with Cecilia Clark, a student loan specialist with NerdWallet, to answer five key questions about the state of President Joe Biden's plan.

The ethics of paying your taxes

On The Ethical Life, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a recent study by the IRS that finds 88 percent of Americans say it's not at all acceptable to cheat on their taxes, but yet only 44 percent think it is their personal responsibility to report anyone who refuses to pay what they owe.

This leads to the question: Is it our civic duty to pay taxes? Kyte and Rada discuss that as well as the debate over whether presidential candidates should release their taxes as had become custom until President Donald Trump ran for office.

Awards season is heating up

The Golden Globe Awards are in the books, which means the hosts of Streamed & Screened are looking ahead to the Academy Awards and making predictions.

Cocktail hour with the meteorologists

Our guest this week on Across the Sky was Mike Augustyniak, Director of Meteorology for WCCO-TV, the CBS affiliate in the Twin Cities. He joined us to talk about the recent cold weather, what happens at the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference (the largest in America), how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!

Get caught up with Late Edition

We wrapped the most recent season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, so if you missed an episode now is a good time to get caught up. Also, it would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday on Jan. 8, so we have an encore episode that looks at the night he stopped a fight in Madison, Wisconsin.