Listen now: Tips to save you money, sheltering from severe storms and more!

Between rising gas prices and continued supply chain problems, there seems to be no end in sight when it comes to inflation.

Luckily, Teri Barr, host of our weekly PennyWise podcast has tips to help you save money.

In the most recent episode, she speaks with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about some money-saving tips you can use with interest rates on the rise.

Finding shelter from the storm

We'll borrow from the title of Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks" song to illustrate the conversation from the latest Across the Sky podcast.

Environmental hazard risk and vulnerability expert Dr. Stephen Strader of Villanova University explores the lack of sheltering options for residents of mobile and manufactured homes during severe storms, a timely topic considering we're in the middle of tornado season. What we learn is that solving this problem goes beyond simply building community shelters.

Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss an episode. This week, we'll discuss how meteorologists forecast weather for the energy industry.

The dangers of traveling with marijuana

WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury faces drug smuggling charges in Russia after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Eddie Celaya, who covers the marijuana industry and culture for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona, tackles the theme of travel on the latest episode of his podcast Here Weed Go! His guests this week discuss why bringing cannabis products along is not a good idea, even in states with recreational programs.

TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha lays out what the airport security agency is looking for and attorney Jason Adelstone lets you know the consequences for getting caught, plus both guests touch on Griner's case.

It's a must-hear episode with plenty of tidbits about the scientific and political differences between marijuana and hemp and just what exactly the TSA is looking for when you go through airport security.

Regardless of your feelings toward marijuana, it's a fascinating policy discussion.

What to watch

We're in that weird slow period of the movie season. Maybe you caught "Dr. Strange" but now you're waiting on "Top Gun: Maverick." What should you see? Art-house horror fans will want to check out "Men" from Alex Garland. The Streamed & Screemed podcast team talks about the new film from Garland, best known for "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" plus Hulu's "Devs," as well as other films and streaming options.

A recap of the top news

And in other news is ... the news! Lee Enterprises gathers audio for a daily news program and each Friday we come back with a longer, "In case you missed it" edition to take you through the weekend. This week we look at the mass shooting in Buffalo, the state of the economy, elections, health news, entertainment and more.

Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss an update.

