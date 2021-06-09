Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs

Legend is nominated for video of the year for his appearance on Underwood's “Hallelujah," while Keith Urban and Pink’s “One Too Many" will also compete for the top prize. Both videos are also nominated for collaborative video of the year.

And acts like Halsey, Cyrus, rock-pop singer Elle King and brooding singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff are nominated for awards based on collaborations with country acts.

Fourteen videos were originally in contention for video of the year, but CMT narrowed it down to four videos Wednesday. Brown's “Worldwide Beautiful" and Ballerini's “hole in the bottle" round out the nominees, and the two stars will host the fan-voted show and perform.

Guyton — who is nominated for two awards — will not only sing with Knight, she'll also perform with BRELAND and present the CMT Equal Play Award to Linda Martell, one of the pioneering Black acts in country music and the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry. The 86-year-old released the album “Color Me Country” in 1970, and the title track — a country cover of The Winstons’ R&B hit — became her biggest hit-to-date on the Billboard country music charts, reaching No. 22.