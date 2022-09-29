Live Ian updates: Florida hospitals evacuate patients; sheriff fears deaths 'in the hundreds'

The latest developments:

Downgraded to a tropical storm: Ian weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday with winds of 65 mph, and the center of the storm was about 40 miles east of Orlando around 8 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said. Based on wind speed, Ian tied with 2004's Hurricane Charley as the strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, both with 150-mph winds at landfall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose.

Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland, as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

"It crushed us," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC's "Good Morning America." He said roads and bridges remained impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers. "We still cannot access many of the people that are in need."

Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Two people died in Cuba after Ian struck there.

Marceno said that while he lacked any details, he believed the death toll would be "in the hundreds." Gov. Ron DeSantis later said that toll was not confirmed and was likely an estimate based on 911 calls.

President Joe Biden formally issued a disaster declaration Thursday, and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the agency is supporting search and rescue efforts. The U.S. Coast Guard also began rescues on southwest Florida's barrier islands early Thursday, as soon as winds died down, DeSantis said. Full story here:

