Live Ukraine-Russia updates, what to expect from 'The Dropout', and more trending topics

Here are some trending topics for March 3:

'The Dropout'

Elizabeth Holmes has been a source of fascination for many since glimpsing the husky-voiced, wide-eyed persona she affected in Alex Gibney's documentary "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley." Amanda Seyfried nails all of that in "The Dropout," a slick Hulu docuseries devoted to Holmes' rise and Shakespearean fall, as well as the gender dynamics at play throughout.

Michael Madigan

Michael J. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 22 federal charges related to racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, prosecutors said.

The indictment accuses Madigan, 79, of using his political power to obtain bribes and steer business toward his private Chicago law firm, Madigan & Getzendanner, according to the Department of Justice.

Supreme Court and Kentucky abortion law

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Kentucky's Republican attorney general to step in to defend a controversial abortion law, after the Democratic governor declined to continue doing so.

The law restricts a standard second-trimester abortion method known as "dilation and evacuation" that is used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was signed into law in 2018 but has so far been blocked by the courts.

The Supreme Court's ruling doesn't address the constitutionality of the law.

Live updates from Ukraine

Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

