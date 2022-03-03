 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Live Ukraine-Russia updates, what to expect from 'The Dropout', and more trending topics

Here are some trending topics for March 3:

'The Dropout'

'The Dropout' offers an eye-opening view of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout.'

Elizabeth Holmes has been a source of fascination for many since glimpsing the husky-voiced, wide-eyed persona she affected in Alex Gibney's documentary "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley." Amanda Seyfried nails all of that in "The Dropout," a slick Hulu docuseries devoted to Holmes' rise and Shakespearean fall, as well as the gender dynamics at play throughout.

Read more here:

Michael Madigan

Former Illinois House speaker indicted on racketeering and bribery charges

Michael J. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, pictured here in 2017 was indicted by a grand jury on 22 federal charges related to racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, prosecutors said.

Michael J. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 22 federal charges related to racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, prosecutors said.

The indictment accuses Madigan, 79, of using his political power to obtain bribes and steer business toward his private Chicago law firm, Madigan & Getzendanner, according to the Department of Justice.

Read on here:

Supreme Court and Kentucky abortion law

Supreme Court allows Kentucky's GOP attorney general to defend controversial abortion law

The Supreme Court allows a Republican attorney general in Kentucky to step in to defend a controversial abortion law.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Kentucky's Republican attorney general to step in to defend a controversial abortion law, after the Democratic governor declined to continue doing so.

The law restricts a standard second-trimester abortion method known as "dilation and evacuation" that is used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was signed into law in 2018 but has so far been blocked by the courts.

The Supreme Court's ruling doesn't address the constitutionality of the law.

More info here:

Live updates from Ukraine

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged city center after a Russian air raid in Chernigiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.

Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

Read more here:

Read about more trending topics here:

Russian oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov

Marilyn Manson, Evan Rachel Wood

James Earl Jones

Terry Rozier, Isaiah Thomas

This morning's top headlines: Russia-Ukraine; Biden on road; Jan. 6 panel

House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

  • By KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
National Politics
AP

Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling

  • By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV - Associated Press
  • Updated
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producin…

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk
National
AP

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk

  • By STEPHEN WADE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus.

US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine
National Politics
AP

US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine.

Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
National Politics
AP

Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, struggling to regain his political footing as the midterm elections approach, visited the crucial state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works.

Democrats see 'no reason to wait' on Supreme Court vote
National Politics
AP

Democrats see 'no reason to wait' on Supreme Court vote

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks.

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
National Politics
AP

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.

Police shoot, kill 12-year-old boy after bullet hits cop car
National
AP

Police shoot, kill 12-year-old boy after bullet hits cop car

  • AP
  • Updated
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A plainclothes Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back Tuesday night, moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked car, police said.

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he had 'good' contact with Biden

