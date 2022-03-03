Live Ukraine-Russia updates, what to expect from 'The Dropout', and more trending topics

Here are some trending topics for March 3:
'The Dropout'
Elizabeth Holmes has been a source of fascination for many since glimpsing the husky-voiced, wide-eyed persona she affected in Alex Gibney's documentary "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley." Amanda Seyfried nails all of that in "The Dropout," a slick Hulu docuseries devoted to Holmes' rise and Shakespearean fall, as well as the gender dynamics at play throughout.
Michael Madigan
Michael J. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 22 federal charges related to racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, prosecutors said.
The indictment accuses Madigan, 79, of using his political power to obtain bribes and steer business toward his private Chicago law firm, Madigan & Getzendanner, according to the Department of Justice.
Supreme Court and Kentucky abortion law
The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Kentucky's Republican attorney general to step in to defend a controversial abortion law, after the Democratic governor declined to continue doing so.
The law restricts a standard second-trimester abortion method known as "dilation and evacuation" that is used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was signed into law in 2018 but has so far been blocked by the courts.
The Supreme Court's ruling doesn't address the constitutionality of the law.
Live updates from Ukraine
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.
This morning's top headlines: Russia-Ukraine; Biden on road; Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producin…
Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine.
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, struggling to regain his political footing as the midterm elections approach, visited the crucial state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A plainclothes Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back Tuesday night, moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked car, police said.