Live updates: Cuomo resigns as New York governor

Emails seeking comment were sent to the district attorneys of Manhattan, Westchester County and Oswego County. Those prosecutors previously have said they were looking into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

3:35 p.m.

The New York state trooper who told the attorney general’s investigators that Cuomo touched her inappropriately while she was working has not spoken publicly.

Cuomo apologized to her Tuesday before he announced his was resigning. He said he did not remember touching her, but that he believes her when she says that he did.

Attorney Gloria Allred said at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon that she represents the trooper, who does not plan to give interviews. But Allred says the trooper “feels that the governor did the right thing in deciding to resign.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the president of the New York state troopers union, Thomas Mungeer, commended the trooper “for having the courage to come forward and reveal the sexual harassment that she endured.”

2:30 p.m.

The first woman to publicly accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tweeted that she was in awe of the “other women who risked everything to come forward.”