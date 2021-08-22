Live updates: New Jersey reports heavy rains, street floods

All roads to the beach community of Misquamicut have been closed by authorities because of wind-driven flooding. Misquamicut is a small cluster of beach hotels and vacation cottages and was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy.

The state is stitched together by bridges so shutting them down may mean people are trapped where they are until the storm passes.

National Grid is reporting 74,000 customers without power in Rhode Island and EverSource is reporting nearly 20,000 customers out in Connecticut.

———

7:40 a.m.

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday as it edged closer to landfall.

Millions of people on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

Henri was on course to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline by midday Sunday. The center of the storm was projected to pass over the eastern tip of Long Island.

———

MORE ON THE STORM: