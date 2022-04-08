 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Live Updates | Wind could wreak havoc at the Masters

  • 0

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The wind is expected to pick up during the second round at the Masters, and there's a good chance the scores will rise right along with it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies at Augusta National with sustained winds in excess of 15-20 mph throughout the afternoon.

Nineteen of the 90 players in the field posted scores of par or better during the opening round. That number could thin with the cut looming.

The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend. Several high-profile names will be looking to bounce back after shaky opening rounds. Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner both opened with 3-over 75s while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau posted 4-over 76s in more benign conditions on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will tee off in the afternoon. He is coming off a solid 1-under 71 on Thursday.

People are also reading…

8 a.m.

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He's in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He'll have a better idea where he is when Woods arrives Friday afternoon.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Friday also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Fifteen years after Maggie Drew was first sent to Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch in southwestern Missouri, she says she still bears psychological scars and physical pain from abuse. Brett Harper says he has debilitating injuries from his time at the nearby Agape Boarding School. They are among dozens of people who say they were abused at those schools. Those allegations helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state. The founders of Circle of Hope face around 100 charges, some alleging sexual abuse. Agape’s doctor is accused of child sex crimes and five employees are accused of assault. 

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

High winds in the Plains lead to dangerous Nebraska dust storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News