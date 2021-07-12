Lively leader of Cuban-American community among Fla. victims

“We were so convinced about what we were doing to go free Cuba that nobody complained,” Diaz Arguelles remembered.

He said Mora, a radio operator in the brigade's Battalion 3, was lively and popular and “always talking about every subject you can think of.”

When training ended in April 1961 and the fighters headed to Cuba, they realized they weren’t getting the help they’d been promised by the U.S. military, including aerial support and a “navy armada,” Diaz Arguelles said. Roughly 1,400 men were transported from a Nicaraguan port in rusty merchant cargo ships to the Bay of Pigs on Cuba’s southern coast, then had to climb down ropes in the dark to board “18-foot aluminum boats from Sears” and reach the beach — while under fire, because Castro had learned of the invasion in advance.

“There was no time to get scared,” said Diaz Arguelles, whose boat sank after hitting a reef, forcing him to swim ashore with a mortar tube and two boxes of ammo.

President John F. Kennedy, who authorized the mission barely three months into his term, had canceled a second planned airstrike after U.S. support for the April 17, 1961, invasion became known, according to the JFK Library.