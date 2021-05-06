Liz Cheney, Donald Trump feud gets mixed reviews in Wyoming

Cheney was among 10 Republicans in the House to vote for Trump's impeachment on charges that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol early this year. As conference chairwoman, the No. 3 House GOP leadership job, she is tasked with coordinating Republican messaging.

Instead, she has found herself increasingly at odds with most of her party as Trump keeps insisting, without credible evidence, that fraud kept him from reelection. Cheney survived a leadership vote in February, but Republicans in the House are preparing for another next week, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., emerging as a top candidate to replace her.

Despite the political risk facing Cheney, Wyoming's two Republican senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, weren't riding to her defense, either.

The Wyoming delegation doesn't always agree except on countering the Biden administration, Barrasso said in a statement when asked about Cheney's situation.

He didn't answer a question about why he didn’t join her in disputing Trump’s false claims that fraud deprived him of victory.