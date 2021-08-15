Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery

“Having a better idea of where that gear is would help them estimate risk and be able to manage that,” Starks said. “The location of that gear in offshore waters is spread out, usually.”

The lobster fishery in the U.S. is based mostly in Maine and has been strong there in recent years. Maine fishermen have brought more than 96 million pounds (43.5 million kilograms) of lobsters to the docks for 11 straight years after never topping that number previously.

The fishery has collapsed in southern New England, however. Fishermen from New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island were once a significant part of the fishery, but the southern New England lobster stock is now depleted, Starks said. Scientists have tied the collapse of the southern New England fishery to warming ocean waters.

Meanwhile, the lobster stock in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank is experiencing record high abundance, Starks said. Those are areas where many northern New England lobster fishermen harvest the crustaceans with traps. The waters of the Gulf of Maine are warming faster than the world's oceans, and that has led to concern about the future of the fishery.