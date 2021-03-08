Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Matt Hopp owns what’s known as a closed-door pharmacy — it specializes in packaging and delivering medication for assisted-living facilities and nursing homes in the Atlanta area. So far, Guardian Pharmacy has administered 1,500 doses to people in assisted living and who have come to drive-through clinics. Hopp says he’ll bill Medicare and insurance companies later.

“We’re more focused on getting the vaccine out there and into arms,” he says.

Many pharmacists, especially those running mass clinics, are getting help from their communities. School districts, fire departments, landlords with empty stores have been offering the use of their space, Antypas says.

Mayank Amin, who has set up mass clinics in the Philadelphia suburbs, has gotten help from doctors and other health professionals who volunteered to administer shots, sometimes as many as 1,000 over an eight-hour period. Amin, owner of Skippack Pharmacy in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, has also fielded requests to set up more clinics.

“As soon as word spread that we were doing, this, we started getting calls from different counties and mayors,” Amin says.