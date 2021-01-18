Lockdown: Tennis players getting on with life in Australia

Responding to unconfirmed reports that Djokovic, an eight-time Australian Open champion, had proposed a list of ideas to change the quarantine conditions for players, Andrews said: “People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no.”

Australia’s international borders are mostly closed, although there are exemptions in special circumstances. All arrivals must do mandatory quarantine. Each of Australia’s states and territories has its own border and travel restrictions, and those can change on very short notice.

Victoria state, which has Melbourne as its capital, accounted for 810 of Australia’s 909 deaths from COVID-19, most of those during a deadly second wave three months ago which resulted in curfews and lockdowns for the city.

So there's been some debate locally about whether it's right to stage a Grand Slam tournament bringing in people from parts of the world where the coronivirus is still taking a big toll.

With that in mind, Australian health and government officials aren't taking any chances.