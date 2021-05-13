Locked out stagehands protest outside Metropolitan Opera

“They asked for things that would set us back 20 years,” Local 802 president Adam Krauthamer said, accusing Met general manager Peter Gelb of refusing to alter the company’s initial proposal of March 2020. “The only person who doesn’t see that his job is to reopen the arts is Peter Gelb.”

The company this week reached an agreement subject to ratification on a four-year contract starting Aug. 1 with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus.

“The Met is a union house and has no desire to undermine Local One or any of our other 14 unions,” the company said in a statement. “However, having lost more than $150 million in box office revenues over the past 14 months, we are facing the worst economic crisis in the 137-year history of the Met and must reduce our costs in order to survive.”

The Met says stagehands have average salaries of $185,000. Claffey said that figure was for 120-122 of the stagehands covered by contractual guarantees, one segment of the 261 employees on whose behalf the Met made benefit contributions.

The company says its proposal to Local One is for a reduction of 20%, with half the cut to be restored when the box office returns to pre-pandemic levels. The union said the management proposal represents a cut of 30%.

“In order for the Met to reopen in the fall, as scheduled, the stagehands and the other highest-paid Met union members need to accept the reality of these extraordinarily challenging times,” the company said.

