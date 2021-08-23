Logo for Georgia's Stone Mountain omits Confederate image

Today, the park 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta markets itself as a family theme park rather than a monument to the Confederacy.

The exhibit approved by the board is supposed to tell the history of the carving, including its roots in efforts to maintain segregation. It will also reflect the site’s role in the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan. The group marked its comeback with a cross burning ceremony atop the mountain on Thanksgiving night 1915.

Bill Stephens, Stone Mountain Memorial Association’s CEO, has said the seven-member committee tasked with creating the exhibit will include community leaders and historians. The original plan was for the team to be assembled before Monday’s meeting, but that did not happen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Stephens said Monday that the memorial association is in “final discussions” with two historians and an announcement could be made within about two weeks.

“We’re still working on that, and hopefully in the near future we’ll have everybody in place to go forward,” board chair Rev. Abraham Mosley said.

