Lone survivor of California shooting released from hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The only survivor of a deadly shooting rampage at a Southern California business complex was released from the hospital on Wednesday with a bullet still lodged in her head.

Blanca Tamayo wore a helmet and a T-shirt bearing a photo of her 9-year-old son, Matthew Farias, who died in her arms during the March 31 attack in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles. She underwent surgery at UCI Medical Center.

“I’ve got my family: the father of my boy, my son,” Tamayo said about her other family members. “And they are there to love me and support me, and I am thankful for that.”

She said Matthew is “with God."

She was in a wheelchair and carried a bouquet of flowers.

Police say Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez opened fire at a mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, where his wife had worked for more than a decade. Tamayo also worked at the business.

Gaxiola, 44, is charged with four murder counts and three attempted murder counts on accusations of firing at two officers who were not hit and critically wounding the boy’s mother, authorities said. He was hospitalized after being wounded by police and his arraignment has been repeatedly postponed.