Long-serving California Republican Rep. Jerry Lewis dies

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Jerry Lewis, who became a hero in his community for steering hundreds of millions of federal dollars to projects in his inland Southern California district, but was criticized as an exemplar of pork-barrel spending abuses, has died. He was 86.

His death was announced in a statement by California Republican Rep. Ken Calvert, who said on his website that Lewis “made an enormous impact on his district, the state of California and our nation.”

Calvert said that “if Jerry was ever criticized, it was for delivering too much and too often for his district. Our country would be a far better place if all of our public servants worked as tirelessly and effectively for the people they represented as Jerry Lewis did.”

Over nearly half a century, Lewis rose from a local school board to become one of the most powerful figures on Capitol Hill, heading the House Appropriations Committee. He announced his retirement in 2012.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe tweeted that Lewis “will be remembered as one of the most influential lawmakers in the history of our region.”

Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney, who worked for Lewis in the mid-1980s, tweeted that he “embodied civility and bipartisanship.”