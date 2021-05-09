Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison

“Like a sudden quarrel with the roommate," he said. “She wasn't planning it, but she did do it.”

Harmon's attorney, Dwane Cates, said the statement could have referred to Clerx's death.

Clerx had wanted to end the relationship and was going to take their dogs. In a burst of anger, Harmon shot him as he lay on the roof of a car watching planes overhead. She later dropped his body in a mineshaft.

Harmon confessed. But with Pitts' death, her story changed over the years: She said Clerx was her alibi. She claimed another roommate strangled Pitts.

Prosecutors tried to draw similarities between the two cases to back up a theory that when Harmon felt threatened or abandoned, she killed. Cates called that a stretch.

Prosecutors knew Harmon was furious with Pitts over money, for wanting to move out and for sharing news of Harmon's pregnancy, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.