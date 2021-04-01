Longtime AP Hawaii political reporter Bruce Dunford dies

Born in Medford, Oregon, and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, Dunford joined the AP in Honolulu in 1967 after learning to be a journalist in the Navy. He met his wife when he was stationed in Hawaii and she was working at the Pink Poodle ice cream parlor in Waikiki, Terrence Dunford said.

Bruce Dunford attended the University of Hawaii for a while after leaving the Navy but started working for the AP when his second son was born and a position opened at the wire service.

Terrence Dunford recalled that when he was in high school, his father worked the evening shift, which gave him the morning to hit the waves.

“Sometimes when we were at school, at recess or at lunch, we’d see the van heading off to the beach where Dad would go bodysurfing or bodyboarding before going off to work,” he said.

Bruce Dunford loved covering politics, his son said.

“I know sometimes he would get in trouble for asking questions. But that’s his job — is to ask the question,” Terrence Dunford said.

Bruce Dunford also is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann; three other sons, Kenneth, David and Robert; four grandchildren and a sister, Pat Dunford.

———

This story has been corrected to show the last name of Dunford's sister is Dunford, not Guthrie.

