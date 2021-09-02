Longtime Missouri inmate will wait weeks for new court date

Peters Baker and Strickland’s attorneys have argued that the new law does not give the attorney general’s office authority to request discovery or file motions in the case. But the appeals court on Thursday rejected that argument, which will allow Schmitt to file a motion requesting discovery by Friday evening.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, a Democrat from Independence who sponsored the new law, said the legislation was not intended to allow the attorney general’s office to file motions in relation to the hearing.

The appeals court ruling sets “dangerous legal precedent” that the attorney general is using to “needlessly delay justice for the wrongfully imprisoned,” Rizzo said in a statement Wednesday.

The new law also could spur action in St. Louis, where Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has said she believes Lamar Johnson has been wrongfully imprisoned for 26 years for the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute.

The Missouri Supreme Court in March ruled against Gardner's motion for a new trial in March after Schmitt's office argued successfully that Gardner lacked authority to seek a new trial so many years after the case was adjudicated.

Gardner’s spokeswoman said in a text Wednesday that Gardner “is finalizing next steps in this case and will be presenting evidence in court to deliver the justice that Lamar Johnson deserves.” Spokeswoman Allison Hawk declined further comment.

