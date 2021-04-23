'Look after my babies': In Ethiopia, a Tigray family's quest

The family packed light, so the Amhara would not notice they were leaving. Abraha hid a small book of photos under the mattress of the pink bassinet. He couldn’t bear to leave it behind.

The family walked to the edge of town, accompanied by the Amhara neighbor. She chatted with fighters there. This family is Amhara, she said.

Sympathetic, the militia unknowingly helped the fleeing Tigrayan family. They stopped a car and arranged a ride, saving Abraha and his children a six-hour walk to the city of Humera.

There, Abraha’s family sought milk at the hospital. A fellow Tigrayan quietly suggested they go to Sudan, a four-hour walk away.

Abraha had heard that Amhara youth militia and soldiers from nearby Eritrea roamed the route.

“We were very afraid we would be killed,” he said.

The family started before dawn. They stayed off the roads, asking fellow Tigrayans they met for the safest way. Sudan came into sight, then the narrow Tekeze river.

Tigrayans jostled for places aboard boats to cross the border. But Abraha and the wailing babies were ushered to a boat of their own.

As the boat scraped free of his country, he felt a burden ease.