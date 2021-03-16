Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog. See the new rankings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Could the French bulldog become America's favorite purebred pooch?

After riding a rocket ship to popularity over the last quarter-century, Frenchies came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years — in the American Kennel Club's latest rankings, set to be released Wednesday. They reflect the relative numbers of purebreds, mainly puppies, that were added last year to the oldest U.S. dog registry.

Stocky and smush-faced, French bulldogs have their charms — at least in fans' eyes — but also their limitations.

"They're not the type of dog to go hiking with you," AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter says, "but if you want a dog that's going to snuggle up with you, be cute, be adaptable, minimal grooming... that's the kind of breed for you."

A dig into the details:

THE TOP 20

Prized as easygoing and can-do dogs, Labs years ago broke the record for the longest number-one run, and they remain most popular by a lot. More than 98,300 Labs joined the AKC's registry last year, compared to about 66,500 French bulldogs.