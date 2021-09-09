Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

The district's student population is nearly three-quarters Latino and many are poor. Among adults, poor Latinos are vaccinated at a lower rate than the state average.

Los Angeles County saw an increase in coronavirus case rates in children from mid-July to mid-August but these have since declined, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health. The shift coincided with the reopening of many schools with safety measures such as masking and testing, she said, adding that bringing so many children to school could lead to more exposures and officials will be monitoring closely.

Los Angeles school board members overwhelmingly supported the plan, calling it a sound public health measure and a critical step to keep classrooms open for the in-person learning so essential for students. Board member Jackie Goldberg recalled when polio ripped through her school and her friend in third grade lost his arm.

“It is our moral, ethical, religious, political — pick a word — it's our responsibility to protect the children under 12 who cannot get protected any other way,” she said.

There are not yet any vaccines against the coronavirus authorized for children under 12.