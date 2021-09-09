Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The proposal, scheduled for discussion at a special afternoon meeting, would be one of the most aggressive measures taken by a major U.S. school district to protect children from infections.

The Los Angeles Times reported that in interviews last week, a majority of board members said they either favored or were leaning toward requiring vaccinations.

The Los Angles Unified School District, which enrolls more than 640,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, already tests all students and employees every week, requires masking indoors and outdoors and has ordered employees to be vaccinated.

A significant portion of the district's students come from low-income families and more than 73% are Latino, a segment of the population that has lagged in getting vaccinated.