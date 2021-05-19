Los Angeles sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a major reversal, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident, a newspaper reported.

Villanueva’s policy switch comes after the Los Angeles Times found that the LA sheriff's department was an outlier among some of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, which promptly identify officers involved in shootings.

Villanueva had said as recently as last month that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting.

Family members of people shot by deputies complained that months or years may go by before they learn details of the incidents.

Villanueva's announcement during a Facebook livestream came a day after the county's Board of Supervisors directed its lawyers to draft an ordinance requiring the publication of deputies’ identities within 48 hours of a shooting.

The sheriff said the 30-day window will give investigators time to evaluate whether a threat exists against the deputy, the Times reported.