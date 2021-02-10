Lost a job or income? Don't lose access to key tax credits

So lawmakers, as part of a relief package passed in December, decided taxpayers could “lookback" to their 2019 income to claim these credits.

While it is unclear exactly how many people stand to gain from this new rule, the bulk of the job losses were among lower income workers, who benefit the most from these credits.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is worth $538 to $6,660 depending on income and number of children. People without children can claim the EITC, although its value is much lower. The Child Tax Credit offers up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent child.

“It is certainly true that as the economy is struggling, it is undesirable for a person to be hit with not just an earnings loss but also an EITC or CTC loss," Maag said. “Efforts to offset this are commendable and will hopefully not end up creating additional complexities for people who already have complex tax returns."

It is important for taxpayers to be careful when preparing their taxes. The are different calculations for the EITC and the CTC. And the IRS keeps a close watch on those who claim these credits in an effort to avoid fraud.