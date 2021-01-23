 Skip to main content
Lottery: 1 winning ticket for $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Michigan
ATLANTA (AP) — Lottery: 1 winning ticket for $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Michigan.

