Louisiana cop who used stun gun on handcuffed man resigns

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — An officer who used a stun gun twice on a handcuffed, seated man has resigned from a Louisiana police department one day before a termination hearing.

Nolan Dehon III had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday before the Port Allen City Council, to consider whether to fire him.

But Dehon resigned from the Port Allen Police Department on Monday, defense attorney Victor Woods told news agencies. Woods did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

A two-sentence letter obtained by WAFB-TV said he was resigning immediately because doing so was in the best interest of his family and the Port Allen community.

West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was unimpressed, and his office still planned to file criminal charges against Dehon, The Advocate reported.