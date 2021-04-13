Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage

BAKER, La. (AP) — Members of a Louisiana State University fraternity chipped in more than $50,000 to pay off the mortgage of a woman who fed them when they were students.

About a dozen members of Phi Gamma Delta surprised Jessie Hamilton with the money for her 74th birthday on April 3 in Baker, Louisiana, The Advocate reported. Roughly 90 fraternity members raised $51,765, with each brother donating between $600 and $1,000 on average, the newspaper said.

“That shows how they all felt about her,” said Andrew Fusaiotti, who was a member of the fraternity in the late 1980s. “Jessie is one of these people that shows up to work and always has a smile on her face, eager to please and never complains.”

Hamilton worked for 14 years as a cook for the fraternity, but Fusaiotti also recalled her helping students with rides to the grocery store and doctor when he was on campus.

Another member, Will Rainey, said the fraternity brothers formed a special bond with Hamilton.

At the start of the pandemic, Fusaiotti called to check on her. She was still working two jobs to pay a 30-year mortgage for the home she bought at the age of 60.