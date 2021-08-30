Louisiana hospitals hit by storm evacuate dozens of patients

Hulefield said Ochsner Health went into the storm with enough fuel to power generators for 10 days, and efforts to replenish that supply were underway. He anticipated no problems bringing in enough water, food or medical supplies.

Hospitals in Mississippi and Alabama have reached out offering to take in some of the company's patients, Thomas said, but so far administrators were finding room elsewhere in Louisiana.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said four Louisiana hospitals suffered damage from Ida and 39 medical facilities were running on generator power. FEMA included the figures in a public memo Monday. It did not specify which hospitals sustained damage.

Five Louisiana hospitals had evacuated their patients or were planning to do so Monday, said Kevin Litten, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health. Litten did not say how many patients were being moved.

At Lady of the Sea General Hospital, where the Coast Guard rescued patients, CEO Karen Collins said in a message relayed Sunday on Facebook there were no injuries. The hospital’s phone system was down Monday.