Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to offer a possible path to release for an estimated 1,500 prisoners in Louisiana convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous was blocked Thursday by lawmakers on a House committee.

Only five lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee supported the proposal by Rep. Randal Gaines, a Democrat from LaPlace. Seven committee members voted against it. Gaines’ bill called for people serving a sentence that stems from a non-unanimous jury decision to be allowed to seek new trials.

Criminal justice advocates pushed the measure after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in mid-May that prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court banned the practice in 2020 didn't need to be retried. That left about 1,500 felons convicted by a 10- or 11-member majority of a jury in prison, many of them serving life sentences without the chance of parole.

“Our system has buckled under decades of injustice. Louisiana lawmakers now have the obligation to repair the wounds inflicted by generations of Jim Crow,” said Jamila Johnson, a lawyer for the New Orleans-based Promise of Justice Initiative.