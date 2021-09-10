Louisiana police boss says he's open to federal oversight

At an earlier news conference in Baton Rouge, Davis pointed to a series of reforms he has pushed through during his 11 months as state police superintendent, including new policies and practices for how his agency handles cases of excessive force. He also said he’s looking to hire an outside agency to carry on the work of a secret panel the agency had set up to determine whether troopers systematically abused Black motorists. He acknowledged the panel was shut down in July following leaks about it work.

Davis, in the interview, said he did not believe excessive force has become widespread enough among state troopers to warrant a pattern and practice investigation by the Justice Department but wants the opportunity to correct the agency’s issues before federal authorities intervene.

“With regards to the Justice Department, if they decide that they’re going to come in and assess us on that then I welcome it,” Davis said in the news conference. “I’m not going to wait on them. I’m already in contact with other organizations to look at my agency and help us become better.”