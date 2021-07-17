Louisiana public says goodbye to former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who lived in the same Gonzales neighborhood as Edwards, personally managed the memorial events, arranged the display and stood in Memorial Hall between the Louisiana House and Senate chambers as visitors arrived.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who is not related to Edwin Edwards, was among the first to pay his respects to the former governor's family — before the public and media were allowed inside the vast, ornate hall where the casket rested on the Louisiana state seal.

Edwin Edwards' wife, Trina, more than 50 years his junior, and their 7-year-old son Eli — the ex-governor's fifth child — returned to the visitation area once it was opened to the public, and Edwards' other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren mingled with mourners as well.

Large bouquets of flowers, a row of Louisiana and American flags and photos documenting Edwards with prominent politicians, on the campaign trail and with his family, lined the path around the casket. Visitors received a commemorative card with Edwards' photo and bearing one of his quotes: “I tried to help as many people as I could and I hope I did that, and I hope, if I did, that they will help others too. I love Louisiana, and I always will.”