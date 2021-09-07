 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths
0 Comments
AP

Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.”

State health officials have launched an investigation into the deaths at a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish where 843 residents from seven nursing facilities operated were sent before Ida roared ashore in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News