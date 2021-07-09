Louisiana school board settles BB gun suspension lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana school board agreed to pay $165,000 to settle lawsuits by parents of two children suspended last year for holding BB guns during online classes.

Fourth grader Ka’Mauri Harrison of Harvey and sixth grader Tomie Brown of Grand Isle both got suspended last September after teachers saw them with BB guns when the children were logged into classes from home.

Their families filed suit against the Jefferson Parish School Board in federal court, arguing the punishments violated the children's rights to freedom of expression, to bear arms and due process.

The Jefferson Parish School Board announced Wednesday that it had settled both lawsuits out of court, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. The board agreed to pay Harrison's family $92,500 and Brown's family $72,500.

In addition, the board agreed to change disciplinary records of both students to say they were suspended for disruptive conduct, removing any reference to weapons.