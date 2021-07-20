Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override

But they also can consider other measures that Edwards rejected, such as his removal of specific projects from budget bills, or legislation that sought to ban coronavirus vaccine mandates, mandated regular audits of elections and requirements that local school systems publish their finances in the Louisiana Checkbook online site.

In all, Edwards jettisoned 28 bills from the regular session that ended in June. The veto session can last up to five days, but legislative leaders said they hope to wrap up well before Saturday.

As the session opened in the House, a handful of opponents to the transgender sports ban briefly tried to protest in the balcony, only to be forcibly removed from the chamber.

The Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974 calls for a veto session to be scheduled automatically when a governor jettisons legislation. But a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Lawmakers had a tradition of canceling every veto session since then, no matter the makeup of the governor’s office or the legislative chambers — until now.

Republican legislators decided in a near-bloc to hold the veto session, in a continuing escalation of disagreements with Edwards and an ongoing push to assert their constitutional independence.