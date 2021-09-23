Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

“The department has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving the Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. "Those investigations remain ongoing.”

Brown’s attorney, Scott Wolleson, declined to comment. A state police spokesman did not immediately respond to a text message requesting comment but previously released a statement saying Brown “engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors.”

Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, called the indictment “a sigh of relief.”

“We’re just trying to remain hopeful and trust the process of justice,” she told The Associated Press. “Aaron is extremely happy and he just wants full justice.”

On the May night Bowman was pulled over for a traffic violation, Brown came upon the scene after deputies had forcibly removed Bowman from his vehicle and taken him to the ground. The trooper later told investigators he “was in the area and was trying to get involved.”