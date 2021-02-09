Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue to style hair eyes lawsuit

Brown documented her struggles on TikTok, and videos have since been shared on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Gorilla Glue, based in Ohio, said it was aware of her “unique situation” and cautioned that its spray adhesive is considered permanent and designed for use on craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric. The warning label also says “Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” a statement said Monday. “We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

TMZ reported that Brown is arguing that the product’s warning label does not mention hair and thought the superglue was safe because it said “multi-purpose.”

Gorilla Glue, meanwhile, said its product “is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

Brown has raised more than $13,000 on GoFundMe to help cover her medical bills.