Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

Social distancing guidelines will spread out the crowd beneath the Twin Spires and infield, a stark contrast to last fall’s spectator-free Derby that was pushed back to Labor Day. By any measure, it’s an encouraging sign of a return to normalcy for horse racing’s biggest event and its hometown.

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the typical $400 million the event generates. Capacity for both the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby at Churchill Downs is limited to 40% to 50% for reserved seats and up to 60% in certain private areas. About 15,000 fans will be allowed in the infield, with total attendance around 45,000.

While those projections are 100,000 below normal, that’s still enough to revive hopes for businesses hurt last spring by the Derby’s first postponement since 1945.

“There is still excitement and brand awareness associated because it’s such a big tradition,” Louisville Tourism spokeswoman Rosanne Mastin said of the Derby. “It may not be the 100% capacity that we are used to, but we are fortunate. We will still realize some of the economic impact from what is usually Louisville’s largest tourism generator.

“We are happy to have some (impact), since we really didn’t have any previously for last year. Some is better than none.”