LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police body camera video released Tuesday shows Louisville officers being fired on as they arrive at the bank where a shooter killed five people and the harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague.

Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through footage and stills at a news conference Tuesday.

One still image from surveillance video showed the shooter holding a gun inside the building, surrounded by broken glass. Police said he set up an ambush position to attack officers as they arrived.

Officer Corey Galloway's body camera shows him perched behind a stairway outside the building after rookie Officer Nickolas Wilt was wounded. He waits and as other officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and Galloway fires then shouts that he thinks the shooter is down.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was crucial to release the footage because "transparency is important — even more so in a time of crisis."

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the attack at a local dealership on April 4.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed his co-workers — including a close friend of Kentucky's governor — while livestreaming the attack before police killed him, authorities said. Eight people were wounded.

"We do know this was targeted. He knew those individuals, of course, because he worked there," Gwinn-Villaroel said, but didn't give an indication of a motive behind the shooting.

Gwinn-Villaroel praised the "heroic actions" of officers who engaged the shooter without hesitation when they arrived.

"They went towards danger in order to save and preserve life," she said. "They stopped the threat so other lives could be saved. No hesitation, and they did what they were called do to."

Wilt, who graduated from training just 10 days earlier, was still in critical but stable condition Tuesday after being shot in the head, according to University of Louisville Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith.

Two of the four wounded still in the hospital had injuries that were not life-threatening, Smith said.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, came just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles to the south.

"There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured," Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.

Mayor Greenberg urged unity as the community processes its grief.

"We're all feeling shaken by this, and scared and angry and a lot of other things too. It's important that we come together as a community to process this tragedy in particular but not just this tragedy because the reality is that we have already lost 40 people to gun violence in Louisville this year," Greenberg said.

An interfaith vigil was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

"This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind," Greenberg said.